OldLifeMagazines.com Offers Magazine Accessories for Vintage Life Magazines

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- OldLifeMagazines.com, a premier source for the original Life Magazines, offers its customers with the Magazine Accessories for preserving the historic magazines for a longer duration of time. The company is known for providing the old Life magazines to the customers at discounted price and is popular amongst vintage Life magazine issues collectors.



The company offers Easy Access Hinged Display Frame for Life Magazine which protects issue from damage due to mishandling and Storage. The frame allows the easy access and removal for viewing. The magazine store offers discount of up to $5 on this frame.



The store also offers rigid preservation sleeve. These rigid sleeves are great companion for preserving the magazines and keep them new always. The sleeves provide a great protection from accidental damage like creasing and folding. The sleeves are great for long-term protection as well as keeping your magazine safe from damages while showing to family and friends.



Customers may purchase their favorite edition of ‘Life’ magazines from OldLifeMagazines.com, a safe and secure online store. The store ships the magazines at the earliest and ensures 100% money back guarantee if the customer is not happy with the product received including the condition of the magazine. The store ensures the magazines are in the best shape and look like new ones.



The customers may also write to the store for their desired issue of the Life Magazine if they are not able to find it in the catalogue available at the website. The store will provide the customer with the desired issue of Life Magazine at the earliest.



About OldLifeMagazines.com

OldLifeMagazines.com sells old and original Life magazines for all those who wish to relish the memories of yesteryear. Life came to the world in 1883 and was similar to Puck and was published for 53 years as a general-interest light entertainment magazine, heavy on illustrations, jokes and social commentary. It featured some of the greatest writers, editors and cartoonists of its era, including Charles Dana Gibson, Norman Rockwell, and Harry Oliver. During its later years, this magazine offered brief capsule reviews and some great photographic prints.



To know more, visit http://oldlifemagazine.com or call 800-923-6433