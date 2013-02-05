Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "OLED Displays Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global OLED displays market is expected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2018 from USD 4.9 billion in 2012 growing at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2012 to 2018. Mobile phones are the largest end use application and accounted for 71% of the total OLED displays market in 2012. Asia Pacific region is the biggest producer as well as consumer of OLED displays and contributed almost 90% to the OLED displays market in 2012.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oled-displays.html



Energy efficiency and eco-friendly attributes associated with OLED displays are primarily driving the demand for them globally. OLED displays are expected to enjoy high market penetration mainly due to the benefit of biodegradability that they offer. The increasing demand and supply gap of electricity worldwide is generating the need for energy efficient products. OLED displays are known to save up to 40% of power for smartphone and TV usage, subject to the brightness and content. In addition, enhanced features including the wider range of colors, increase in the number of times per second a display redraws data, improved 3D adaptability, thinner dimensions, better flexibility and transparency contribute to the market growth of OLED displays.



Energy efficiency and eco-friendly attributes associated with OLED displays are driving its market growth globally, especially in the developed economies – North America and Europe. OLED displays are expected to enjoy high market penetration mainly due to the benefit of biodegradability that they offer. Also, with increasing demand and supply gap of electricity worldwide, OLED displays are creating a new energy efficient method for electricity consumption. OLED displays are known to save up to 40% of the electricity for smartphone and TV usage, subject to the brightness and content. In addition, enhanced features including the wider range of colors, increase in the number of times per second a display redraws data, improved 3D adaptability, thinner dimensions, better flexibility and transparency contributes to the market growth of OLED displays.



With the advancement in technology resulting in the mass production of OLED displays, the prices are expected to fall considerably, leading to significant rise in its acceptance among the consumer and application market.



Out of the two types of technologies namely, Passive Matrix OLED (PMOLED) and Active Matrix OLED (AMOLED), the latter is ruling the market and commanded 80% share of the total OLED displays market in 2012. Active matrix OLED displays are largely used in smart phones due to their superior picture quality, response time and contrast. Increasing market share and popularity of active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) is also expected to drive the OLED displays market globally.



Among all the end product segments of OLED displays, mobile phones accounted for a massive 71% share in 2012. OLED TVs distantly followed mobile phones but are expected to experience tremendous growth in the upcoming years. The market for TVs using OLED display technology is expected to surpass the market for mobile phones using OLED display by 2015. This growth will be attributed to the development of large sized OLED displays by manufacturers. Tablet PCs and digital cameras will also contribute substantially to the growth of OLED displays owing to the frequent technological up-gradation taking place in both the product categories. All the other end product segments including white goods, collectively accounted for less than 5% of the OLED displays market revenue in 2012.



Browse all Technology & Media Market Research Reports@ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/technology-market-reports-8.html



The market is largely consolidated with top four manufactures who accounted for more than 80% share of the overall OLED displays market in 2012. Samsung Electronics held the lead position in the global shipment of OLED displays in 2011. WiseChip, Visionox and Pioneer are among the top four OLED display manufacturers.



The research report on the global OLED displays market is specially designed to analyze the demand and usage of OLED displays across the globe. This research study provides in-depth analysis of the on-going developments, trends, factors driving the sale of OLED displays, as well as factors limiting the growth of OLED displays in the global market. The global OLED displays market is estimated and analyzed by segments such as technology type, end use segment, and geographical region.



Browse the full report with TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oled-displays.html