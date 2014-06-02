OLED Lighting Markets 2014: Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Six years ago, OLED lighting was first being proposed as a serious commercial product. Back then, 2014 was projected as the year when OLED lighting would first make its impact felt on general illumination. It didn’t happen. OLED lighting has been available for four years now, but with few signs of its moving beyond the luxury and specialist lighting sector. Also, the disappearance of GE from this space is another reason to treat OLED lighting with a little less respect than it once had.



Browse Full Report with Toc: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/oled-lighting-markets-2014



So is it time to wave goodbye to OLED lighting as a large-scale business opportunity and label it “niche only?” The case can be made. But then again some large lighting suppliers remain bullish on this technology and appear to mean what they say.



Also, the fate of OLED lighting remains of importance well beyond the lighting sector. Because OLED consist of large panels, their success or failure has major implications for both the OLED materials sector and the OLED market itself. Even a modest success for OLED lighting could quickly make it the largest segment of the OLED business; which would completely change the market orientation of the OLED market from one that is currently oriented towards small mobile displays.



To Download Full Report with Toc:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/196748



TABLE OF CONTENTS



Executive Summary

E.1 Major changes in the OLED lighting market since NanoMarkets’ 2013 report

E.2 Will OLED lighting ever be more than a luxury niche? An honest assessment.

E.3 Who will shape the future of OLED lighting sector: six players to watch

E.4 Geographies: Thoughts on national and regional markets for OLED lighting

E.4.1 The role of China in the future of OLED lighting

E.4.2 Japan: losing market share?

E.4.3 Korea: the new home of OLED lighting?

E.4.4 Europe: Number one in lighting design, but less concerned with environmentalism



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this new report

1.2 Objectives and scope of this report

1.3 Methodology and information sources

1.4 Plan of this report



Chapter Two: Manufacturing, Materials and Performance Trends Shaping the OLED Lighting Commercialization

2.1 Performance factors shaping the OLED lighting market

2.1.1 The future of OLEDs as efficient lighting

2.1.2 Making OLED lighting panels bigger: prospects and current trends

2.1.3 OLED lifetime trends: implications for OLED lighting

2.1.4 Trends in OLED luminance and their impact on the addressable market for OLED lighting



To Read More Reports With Toc: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/196748



About Marketresearchreports

Marketresearchreports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. Marketresearchreports.biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one-stop solution for all your research needs; our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries. Kindly visit http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/.



Contact us:

Office: United States

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz