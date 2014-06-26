OLED Materials Markets - 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- At the big picture level, not much seems to have changed in the OLED materials space since NanoMarkets reported on it in 2013. It is still a business that is dominated by Samsung and one that appears to be perpetually waiting; for OLED TVs, for OLED lighting and for solution processed OLED panels.



The arrival or non-arrival of large OLED lighting panels and TVs will have a profound impact on the amount of OLED materials that will be needed, while solution processing will need a different kind of OLED material. These factors are just as important to the OLED materials business as they were in 2013. But they remain just as uncertain.



This is not to say that nothing happened during 2013 in the world of OLED materials. Mobile OLED displays got bigger to meet the needs of tablets and “phablets.” This may not give the boost to the OLED materials firms that they hoped for from OLED TVs and lighting panels, but it is significant in terms of market growth for the OLED materials sector. In addition, important things happened at the corporate level, most notably the acquisition of Novaled by Cheil/Samsung and the disappearance of Plextronics. We also note that there are a growing number of Chinese OLED materials suppliers who are making claims that they are selling to the OLED display makers in Korea as well as to the emerging OLED industry in China itself.



In this year’s report, in addition to NanoMarkets’ usual granular, material-by-material projections of OLED materials, we focus on analysis of how OLED materials supply chains are shaping up and what the long-term factors for marketing success for OLED materials suppliers will be. And, of course, we also discuss the latest technical developments in OLED materials and architectures.



This report contains detailed volume and revenue forecasts for materials used for OLEDs broken out by application, material type, functionality, and deposition method wherever possible. NanoMarkets has been providing industry analysis of the OLED materials market for seven years, and it is the leading supplier of analysis in the OLED lighting space.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



Executive Summary: Strategies and Opportunities



E.1 Changes in the OLED Market Since Our 2013 Report

E.1.1 Small Displays are Getting Bigger: Implications for Materials

E.1.2 OLED TVs Have Not Yet Arrived: A Massive Uncertainty for the OLED Materials Space

E.1.3 OLED Lighting: Do Materials Suppliers Still Care?

E.1.4 Solution Processed OLED Materials: State of the Art

E.2 Supply Chain Developments

E.2.1 The Novaled Acquisition

E.2.2 Developments at UDC

E.2.3 Ongoing Opportunities for Major Specialty Chemical Companies

E.2.4 The Growing Importance of Chinese Suppliers

E.2.5 The Future Japanese OLED Materials Players

E.3 IP Matters

E.4 Summaries of OLED Materials Eight-Year Forecasts



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.2 Objective and Scope of this Report

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.4 Plan of this Report



Chapter Two: End User Markets and Supply Chain

2.1 Samsung and its Materials Suppliers

2.1.2 Implications of the Novaled Acquisition

2.2 Universal Display Corporation\'s Central Role

2.3 Other Cell Phone/Tablet Suppliers

2.3.1 Likely Use of OLEDs

2.3.2 Will Apple Ever Adopt OLEDs?

2.3.3 Opportunities for Supplying OLED Materials to non-Samsung Cell Phone/Tablet Makers

2.4 The OLED TV Market

2.4.1 Scenarios for Market Evolution

2.4.2 Potential Role for Solution Processing

2.4.3 Likely Materials Suppliers and Materials Supply Chain Evolution for OLED TVs

2.5 OLED Lighting

2.5.1 Scenarios for Market Evolution

2.5.2 Special Requirements for Materials and Processes in Lighting Applications

2.5.3 Likely Materials Suppliers and Materials Supply Chain Evolution for OLED TVs

2.6 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Three: OLED Materials and Eight-Year Market Forecasts

3.1 Forecasting Methodology and Assumptions

3.1.1 Changes from Last Year\'s Forecast

3.1.2 OLED Materials Pricing Assumptions

3.1.3 General Economic Assumptions

3.2 Panel Area Forecasts for OLED Panels by Application: Displays and Lighting

3.3 Eight-Year Forecasts of OLED Emissive Layer Materials

3.3.1 Emitters and Hosts in OLED Displays

3.3.2 Emitters and Hosts in OLED Lighting

3.3.3 Summary of Forecasts for Emissive Layer Materials

3.4 Eight-Year Forecasts of Electron Transport Materials

3.4.1 ETLs in OLED Displays

3.4.2 ETLs in OLED Lighting

3.4.3 Summary of Forecasts for ETL Materials in OLEDs

3.5 Eight-Year Forecasts of Hole Transport, Hole Blocking, and Electron Blocking Materials

3.5.1 HTL/HBL/EBL Materials in OLED Displays

3.5.2 HTL/HBL/EBL Materials in OLED Lighting

3.5.3 Summary of HTL/HBL/EBL Materials

3.6 Eight-Year Forecasts of Hole Injection Layer Materials

3.6.1 HIL Materials in OLED Displays

3.6.2 HIL Materials in OLED Lighting

3.6.3 Summary of HIL Materials

3.7 Eight-Year Forecasts of Electrode Materials in OLEDs

3.8.1 Cathode Materials

3.8.2 Anode Materials

3.8.3 Summary of Forecasts for Electrodes in OLEDs

3.9 OLED Encapsulation Material Forecasts

3.10 Eight-Year Forecasts of Substrates in OLEDs

3.10.1 Materials Used As OLED Substrates

3.10.2 Substrates in OLED Displays

3.10.3 Substrates in OLED Lighting

3.10.4 Summaries of Forecasts for Substrates in OLEDs–Glass, Plastic, and Metal

3.11 Summaries of Eight-Year Forecasts of OLED Materials

3.11.1 Summaries of Forecasts for Core Functional OLED Materials

3.11.2 Grand Total Summaries of All OLED Mat



