OLEFINIC BLOCK COPOLYMERS (OBCs) 2020 MARKET STUDY REPORT

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has revised its Global Olefinic Block Copolymers (OBCs) Market Study Report and Market Model. This report forms a part of the Polymers & Plastic Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting and covers the impact of COVID 19 and the fluctuations in the crude oil prices.



OBCs sought as an alternative to elastomers like Styrene Block Copolymers (SBC). Further, OBCs are used along with Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate EVA in the form of blends and in foam applications. It can also be used as a replacement of EPDM in compounded thermoplastic olefins (TPO). OBCs are widely used as a compatibilizer in PP/HDPE blends.



Olefinic Block Polymers are of two types:

1. Polyethylene Based: Polyethylene based OBCs are polymers of alternating polyethylene and ethylene/ ?-olefin copolymer blocks. It is currently manufactured under the brand name INFUSE by Dow Chemicals.



2. Polypropylene Based: Polypropylene based OBCs contain blocks of isotactic polypropylene and ethylene propylene copolymer. It is currently manufactured under the brand name INTUNE by Dow Chemicals.



According to Prismane Consulting, the global OBCs market is forecast to grow in double digit between 2020 and 2025. Asia-Pacific is the biggest market at global level accounting for more than 60% of the global demand on account increase in the athletic footwear market and shift of the footwear manufacturing from North America and Europe to Asia-Pacific regions like China, India, Vietnam, South Korea and other South East Asian Countries.

Key demand drivers for OBCs especially INFUSE OBCs have been their application in the footwear industries, hot melt adhesives (HMA) and pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA). In 2017, Footwear applications constituted the largest demand for OBCs followed by adhesives.



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global DemandBalance& Market Analysis

- Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COCs) Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COCs) Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



For more information about this report visit

https://prismaneconsulting.com/report_details/3/Global-Olefinic-Block-Copolymer-(OBC)-Market-Study-Report-2014-2030



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.

Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.



Contact Us:

Mr. Rakesh Panigrahi

Chemicals & Energy, Prismane Consulting

Tel: +91-20-67277711/12, +33 6 64397294

Email: sales@prismaneconsulting.com