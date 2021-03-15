New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The increasing utilization of the different type of olefins is driving the demand of the market.



Market Size – USD 221.59 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – Growing application of ethylene.



The global Olefins market is forecast to reach USD 316.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Olefins are the most important raw materials for several chemical products and intermediates. It is mainly produced by cracking of oil, naphtha, crude or natural gas. It is used to manufacture several major polymers, plastics, and resins such as Polypropylene and Polyethylene. Some of the examples of olefins are ethylene, propylene, and butadiene.



The Global Olefins Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Olefins market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are DowDuPont Inc., SABIC, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, NOVA Chemicals Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Qatar Chemical Company Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, among others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Olefins market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Olefins market is split into:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Butylene

Others



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Olefin Glycols

Olefin Oxides

Ethylbenzene

Polyolefins

Cumene



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Distributors

Wholesale



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Olefins market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Olefins Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Olefins Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing application of ethylene is plastics

4.2.2.2. High growth in existing production facilities

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Impact on the environment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continue…



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



