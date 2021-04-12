New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Increasing demand for biodegradable products and sustainable solutions are driving the market for oleochemicals.



Market Size – USD 24.75 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – Increasing application in automotive.



The global oleochemicals market is forecast to reach USD 35.87 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rapid growth in the production of kernel oil and palm oil is one of the significant factors in oleochemicals market growth. Reliable, efficient, and cost-effective oleochemical plants are ready to cater to incrementing demands. There is a rise in the acceptance of bio-based lubricants and they are replacing the traditional and synthetic lubricants, which in turn is improving the efficiency of vehicles.



Waste vegetable oils as a low-cost, sustainable, and low-toxicity feedstock are garnering more interests for the production of oleochemicals, which are ideal substitutes for petroleum-based chemicals widely prevalent in the petroleum industry. The compounds resulting from transesterification-epoxidation-sulfonation of waste vegetable oils have great potential as bio-based surface-active agents with extensive application in the petroleum industry. The oleo-surfactant from vegetable oils is gaining attention as an alternative to the costlier and non-biodegradable petrochemical-based surfactants currently in use



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2488



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: BASF SE, Wilmar International Ltd., Godrej Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, P&G Chemicals, Arizona Chemical Company LLC, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Cargill Incorporated, and Emery Oleochemicals Group, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Oleochemicals market.



Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Natural



Synthetic



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Fatty Acid



Fatty Alcohol



Glycerin



Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Food and Beverage



Pharmaceutical and Personal Care



Soaps and Detergents



Polymers



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2488



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Oleochemicals market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Oleochemicals market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Oleochemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Oleochemicals Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Oleochemicals Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Oleochemicals Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Oleochemicals Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2488



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Environmental Monitoring Market



Household Slicer Market



Drug Eluting Stent Market



Omega-3 Market



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.