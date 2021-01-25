New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- The global oleochemicals market is forecast to reach USD 35.87 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rapid growth in the production of kernel oil and palm oil is one of the significant factors in oleochemicals market growth. Reliable, efficient, and cost-effective oleochemical plants are ready to cater to incrementing demands. There is a rise in the acceptance of bio-based lubricants and they are replacing the traditional and synthetic lubricants, which in turn is improving the efficiency of vehicles. Waste vegetable oils as a low-cost, sustainable, and low-toxicity feedstock are garnering more interests for the production of oleochemicals, which are ideal substitutes for petroleum-based chemicals widely prevalent in the petroleum industry.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Oleochemicals also act as an intermediary in pharmaceutical, rubber, plastic, paint and lubricant industries. The shift in demographics in the industrial structure of plastics, rubber, and surface-active agent industries coupled with transformation in the mode of development are fueling the fatty acids market.



An important advantage of the fatty acid industry is the byproduct glycerin that is automatically generated when fats or oils are hydrolyzed. The amount generated depends on the material, such that, the harder oils generate more glycerin than the majority of softer oils or animal fats.



Short-chain fatty acids can be utilized in multiple industries: personal care ingredients, agrochemical actives, flavor & fragrances, adjuvant ingredients, and food and feed additives. Industrial applications include aerospace, automotive, and industrial lubricants. Medium and long-chain fatty acids find their applications in several sectors, such as emulsifiers, textile chemicals, and plastic and rubber additives.



Oleochemicals are derived from natural sources, including animal and plant fats. The formation of basic oleochemical substances like fatty acids by various chemical and enzymatic reactions. High demand for natural oleochemicals is increasing owing to its easy availability, cost-effective nature, and growing concern for the environment.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Oleochemicals market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Oleochemicals market are listed below:



BASF SE, Wilmar International Ltd., Godrej Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, P&G Chemicals, Arizona Chemical Company LLC, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Cargill Incorporated, and Emery Oleochemicals Group, among others.



Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Natural



Synthetic



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Fatty Acid



Fatty Alcohol



Glycerin



Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Food and Beverage



Pharmaceutical and Personal Care



Soaps and Detergents



Polymers



Others



Radical Features of the Oleochemicals Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Oleochemicals market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Oleochemicals industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Oleochemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Oleochemicals Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Oleochemicals Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Oleochemicals Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Oleochemicals Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. BASF SE



10.2. Wilmar International Ltd.



10.3. Godrej Industries



10.4. Eastman Chemical Company



10.5. Evonik Industries



10.6. P&G Chemicals



