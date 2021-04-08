Oleoresins Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Revenue and Key Players Analysis Research Report by 2027 : Akay Group, Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd., AVT Naturals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Market Size – USD 1.3 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Higher raw material Prices is a major restraint for market



According to the Reports and Data, global oleoresins market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to reach USD 1.9 Billion by the year 2026. As consumers are progressively becoming fitness conscious, there's an increasing modification towards natural and organic products across the world. An oversized number of processed meat and packaged foods manufacturers are moving towards using oleoresins as a substitute to ground spices thanks to hygiene and food safety concerns and straightforward transportability. Food manufacturers also are moving far from synthetic flavors and nature-identical colors and are using oleoresins instead. This shift has played a vital role in propelling the expansion of the industry.



Oleoresins such as paprika, capsicum, black pepper, ginger, garlic, jalapeno, oregano, rosemary, thyme, and more are primarily demanded in the manufacturing of seasonings and condiments including sauces, dips, spice mixes and more. Owing to this, the industry has witnessed significant growth over the review period. Due to the ingredients found in oleoresins such as black pepper, turmeric, and more, there has been a growing demand for these ingredients by the nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical industry. Oleoresins have healing properties such as anti-inflammation, anti-diabetic, anti-depressant, detoxification, pain-relief, anti-fungal, and many more features, which have stimulated their usage in the nutraceuticals industry. The rising demand for oleoresins such as turmeric and paprika by the animal feed industry has also positively impacted the market. These oleoresins are used as growth stimulators and also help in imparting bright yellow color to egg yolks in the poultry industry. Though intense competition from various market players and susceptibility to regulatory changes, the sector is wide-open to intense competition from other players in the herbal segment as well as the pharmaceutical industry. Uncertain availability of raw materials, the raw materials are agro-based, their prices are volatile in nature. This may lead to fluctuation in revenue and profitability.



Further key findings from the report suggest

- By type, turmeric based resins are extensively utilized in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries to treat several dermatological conditions. The rising application of turmeric oleoresins in food & beverage is thrusting the market growth. The rising food & beverages industry, especially in Asia Pacific, is projected to impel the market. The turmeric oleoresins are growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the analysis period.

- Asia pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecasted period. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the low-calorie diet and healthy diet is driving the market growth. Also, the major production rate is expected to foster the market. For instance, India is the one of the major producers of pepper oleoresins.

- To preserve the natural fragrance and other active components of delicate spices involves gentle processing, which is well-taken care by Universal Oleoresins (India), which gives separate extraction plants for various oleoresins and a steam distillation plant for obtaining volatile spice oils.

- Highly qualified and experienced personnel are present at each stage of production. Goods are manufactured in closed systems and conform to the various international food regulation acts. The commodities are free of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO), enzymes, catalysts, novel proteins, animal fats, DNA, Allergen, etc. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing oleoresins market, due to the accessibility of raw materials and supportive climatic conditions for the growth of plants. Oleoresin finds its usefulness in the pharmaceutical industry and also used for the other disease. Next, the improved shelf life of oleoresins as compared to raw spices offers dietary benefits. The rising concern about the side-effects of synthetic products has encouraged manufacturers to invest in the production of end products that contribute to the wholesome health of consumers.



