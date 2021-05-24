Olie App Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Revive the Walkie Talkie Concept

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2021 -- Olie App is a remarkable new voice activated hands-free smartphone app that enables its users to talk safely to their group while cycling, fishing, climbing and sailing, etc. The app requires no hardware whatsoever and it lets the members of a particular group talk to each other the whole time. To introduce this project to the world, its creator has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous support and backing.



"One day I was cycling with my friends and one of our group members crashed but we could not hear her due to the noise and traffic." Said Hugo Leles, the Creator of Olie App, while talking about the inspiration behind the creation of this app. Olie is a serial and successful entrepreneur, a keen cyclist with a profound love for sports. Besides cycling, this app can be used for any sport or outdoor activity that requires hands-free communication.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/olieapp/olie-apptm-never-ride-alone and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of GBP 100,000 and Hugo is welcoming backers from around the world for their generous support and backing. Hugo is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers, including subscriptions of the app, and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Olie App

Olie App is a remarkable new creation of a UK based serial and successful entrepreneur and inventor, Hugo Leles. The London based entrepreneur is a hardworking, passionate, enterprising and energetic leader. He has created this app to let people stay connected to each other while cycling or any other outdoor sport/activity.



