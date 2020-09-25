Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, 'Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027'. According to the report, the global a market was valued at US$ 1,966.2 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2027.



Overview



- An oligonucleotide is a single-stranded chain composed of a number of nucleoside units connected together by the process of phosphodiesterase, which typically synthesizes small fragments on nucleic acid sequences up to 25 bases, with the desired structure and a given sequence needed for different applications.An oligonucleotide is a single-stranded chain composed of a number of nucleoside units connected together by the process of phosphodiesterase, which typically synthesizes small fragments on nucleic acid sequences up to 25 bases, with the desired structure and a given sequence needed for different applications.

- There are various lengths of oligonucleotides, and sequences and design modifications available. Thanks to the increasingly developing biotechnology and life sciences markets, there has been a n ever-rising need for oligonucleotides on the global market, as well as rising acceptance and use of oligonucleotides in clinical and diagnostic fields.



Technological Advancements in Synthetic Chemistry to Drive Market



- The advances in the technological development of organic molecules are expected to drive the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market

- The advanced synthesis of oligonucleotides provides longer oligos with better sequence fidelity and higher purity that can be used in a number of molecular biology applications

- Various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are continuously working on developing newer and advanced methods in synthetic chemistry

- For instance, Integrated DNA Technologies, leader of synthesized oligonucleotides has developed various pioneered methods to synthesize oligonucleotides of extreme lengths. The company has developed oligonucleotides up to 200 base length which is used with mass spectrometry for the manufacture of mini-genes.



Synthesized oligonucleotides Segment to Dominate Market



- Based on product type, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market has been divided into reagents & consumables, equipment, and synthesized oligonucleotides. The synthesized oligonucleotides segment has been bifurcated into DNA oligonucleotides, RNA oligonucleotides, and others.

- The synthesized oligonucleotides segment dominated the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Synthesized oligonucleotides are widely used in research as well as in therapeutics and diagnostics applications. Synthesized oligonucleotides are ready to use oligonucleotides. These are also available as customized oligos prepared as per need. There are two types of commercially used synthesized oligonucleotide: DNA oligonucleotides and RNA oligonucleotides. Bridged Nucleic Acid (BNA) and Locked Nucleic acid (LNA) are the other types of synthesized oligonucleotides used in research.



Research Applications to be Highly Lucrative Segment



- In terms of application, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market has been classified into research, diagnostic and therapeutic. Among the applications, the research applications segment dominated the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2018. Rising R&D focus of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, along with technological advances in the techniques such as polymerase chain reaction, and next generation sequencing, are some of the major factors driving the growth of the research segment in 2018. However, rising applications in therapeutics, and growing R&D in RNAi therapeutic drugs is expected to drive the growth of the therapeutic segment during 2019-2027



North America to Dominate Global Market



- In terms of region, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market in 2018, followed by Europe.

- North America accounted for major share of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2018, According to the data obtained from the ongoing clinical trials in the oligonucleotides segment, there were more than 70 oligonucleotide ongoing or recently completed trials in the U.S. alone. Fast growing life science industry, rising focus on genetics and genomics in the research and diagnostics applications in North America, and growing focus of pharmaceutical organizations on oligonucleotides as therapeutic agents comprising RNAi and antisense therapeutics are driving demand for oligonucleotides in North America.

- However, rising focus on personalized medicine and growing biotechnology and life science research activities in Asia Pacific, along with rising healthcare spending on research & development in India, China, and Japan are factors expected to boost the growth of the market for oligonucleotide synthesis in Asia Pacific from 2019 to 2027.



Competitive Landscape



- The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include GE Healthcare, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., BioAutomation, Gene Design, Inc., Eurofins Genomics, and ATDBio, Ltd. among others.



