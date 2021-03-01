Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid growth of the global market for oligonucleotide synthesis can be attributed to the growing demand for advanced therapeutic procedures. Besides, the rising research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to drive the market growth further. Moreover, the increasing applications of synthesized oligonucleotides are also likely to augment the market growth over the forecasted timeline.



The detailed market intelligence report on the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market will be like in the years to come.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/351



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027?

What are prominent factors driving the progress of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis industry across different regions?

Who are major vendors dominating the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market and what have been their winning strategies to stay competitive?

Which market trends are expected to influence the development of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis industry worldwide?

What are challenges that are expected to act as a roadblock for Oligonucleotide Synthesis industry for the period, 2020 - 2027?

What are the opportunities working in favor of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis industry?



This report on the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis industry to give an overall analysis.



Get access to FREE Sample PDF Copy of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/351



Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Integrated DNA Technologies , a leading producer of integrated genomics solutions, has announced the opening of a new production facility located in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. The plant extends the production capacity of IDT and will provide the east section of the United States with industry-leading turnaround times for its product range. Integrated DNA Technologies also planned the North Carolina plant for the first development of goods in response to the COVID-19 epidemic to aid its clients' activities related to COVID-19 analysis and testing.

In the forecast timeframe, the research segment is anticipated to dominate the market with CAGR of 13.0%. The increase in the number of genome research projects undertaken by academic research institutes facilitated the dominant market position in this segment.

The largest market is expected to be held by the hospital segment. The high number of inpatient and outpatient hospitalizations combined with the growing requirement for oligonucleotide drugs drives the market growth in the segment to meet the needs of the vast number of people suffering from chronic diseases.

North America is forecasted to be the largest market over the forecast timeframe, mainly due to the growing research & development activities and the increasing amount of oligos-based diagnoses and treatments being approved by food and drug administration.

Key participants include GeneDesign, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Synthesis, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biogen Idec International GmbH, Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc., ATDBio Ltd, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., and GenScript, Inc. among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Linkers

Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Equipment

Probe

Adaptor

Reagent



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic

Research

Diagnostics



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Hospitals

Biotechnology

Laboratories



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market By Surgery Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Regional Outlook

Continued…