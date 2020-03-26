Olive Community Services' Programs Are Now Online!

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- In light of coronavirus, (Covid-19), it is important for us all to prioritize our health, wellbeing, and safety, to find creative ways to stay connected with each other and support those in need. Olive Community Services is committed to ensuring that our participants remain safe, healthy, and engaged physically, mentally, and socially. Since many social programs throughout the country have been temporarily suspended, we have adapted are regular Live Learn Thrive, (LLT), program to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our elders. As a result, Olive has launched an online version of LLT through Zoom video conferencing.



According to the National Institute on Aging, social isolation and loneliness can lead to a variety of physical and mental conditions including high blood pressure, heart disease, anxiety, and depression. https://www.nia.nih.gov/news/social-isolation-loneliness-older-people-pose-health-risks#main-content



Loneliness can also increase cognitive decline and dementia. Research has also shown that older adults who lack social stimulation are at greater risk of illness and can result in early death. Many social programs geared towards seniors have demonstrated the positive impact that socialization can have. Some of the benefits include better cognitive function, improved physical and mental health, and increased longevity.



Olive Community Services is a California based 501(C)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing programs and services to promote the health and well-being of seniors, their families and their community. "We hope that this virtual space will open up the door to those participants who have been interested in attending our programs, but haven't been able to due to health, geographic, or other reasons," says Olive president, Rubina Chaudhary.



The online program will be facilitated three days a week by Olive's program coordinators through Zoom and will include an exercise session, learning component, and socialization. This virtual platform will enable individuals who may not have been able to attend Olive's physical programs in the past the opportunity to participate through the World Wide Web. "Olive's online program is a safe and social place where we can all come together and still maintain social distancing," says Sofia Ghani, Olive program coordinator.



In addition to Olive's LLT program, Olive will also continue to engage with its participants through Voices for Eldercare Advocacy, an online radio show hosted by Rubina Chaudhary and Phyllis Ayman on the Voice America Empowerment Channel. This show is aired on Mondays at 2:00 pm PST, 5:00 pm EST . The show highlights the important issues that impact our elders and provides information, insight, and resources to help improve the quality of life for seniors and their loved ones. Listen live https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3911/voices-for-eldercare-advocacy. " The virtual space is our safe space right now. We hope to see our Olivers socially supported and prioritize their own health and wellbeing with Olive Online," says Olive's senior program coordinator, Zainab Hussaini.



For further information about Olive Community Services, please contact:

Anu Pala, Development Coordinator

Olive Community Services Inc.

M: 1-604-551-3287

E: anu@olivecs.org

W: www.olivecs.org