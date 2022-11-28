Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on November 28, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2022 -- A deadline is coming up on November 28, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO).



Investors who purchased shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 28, 2022. NYSE: OLO stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) common shares between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022, the Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that Subway was ending its contract with Olo, that Olo's key business metric – active locations – could not continue to grow as Defendants touted due to the loss of Subway's business, and that, as a result of the above, Defendants' statements about Olo's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



