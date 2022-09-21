Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Olo Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Olo Inc. officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. Olo Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $98.42 million in 2020 to $149.36 million in 2021,and that its Net Loss of $3.06 million in 2020 turned to a Net Loss of $42.27 million in 2021.



On August 11, 2022, Olo Inc. announced second-quarter results and outlook. The net loss was $11.7 million or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million or $0.02 per share a year ago. Additionally, per one analyst covering Olo, management disclosed Subway (~15K locations) has begun the process of replacing Olo's Rails product with a homegrown solution (2.5k locations moved in 2Q with the remaining expected in 1Q23.



Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) declined from $14.08 per share on August 4, 2022, to $8.11 per share on August 15, 2022.



