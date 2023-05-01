Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2023 -- An update was announced in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Olo Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On September 26, 2022, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) over alleged Securities Laws Violations by Olo Inc.



The plaintiff claimed that between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022, the Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that Subway was ending its contract with Olo, that Olo's key business metric – active locations – could not continue to grow as Defendants touted due to the loss of Subway's business, and that, as a result of the above, Defendants' statements about Olo's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On January 13, 2023, an amended Complaint was filed and on February 3, 2023, the defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the amended Complaint.



On April 10, 2023, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.



