Olson Iron, a Provider of Iron Works in Las Vegas Now Includes Plasma Cutting CNC System to Its Services

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Working with a progressive approach, Olson Iron, the leading provider of Iron Works in Las Vegas, strengthens its infrastructure by including Plasma Cutting CNC System of the one of the top-notch brands, ‘FastCut CNC’. This system gives the company the power to cut metals (up to 1 3/4" plate) into varied shapes, sizes, letters and designs as per the customer’s requirements. Whether the design has been provided by the client, or Olson Iron comes up with their own specialized patterns, this advanced Plasma Cutting CNC System enables expedient and impeccable work in both cases.



The Plasma Cutting CNC System at Olson has transformed the appearance of many mundanely designed iron fences and Iron Gates in Las Vegas and has given them a more dynamic look. In addition to embodying the desired designs of clients, the company also has a wide range of designs of its own such as animals, signs, 3-D designs, plates, headboards, and signs hardware, just to name a few.



As a client-centric entity, it thrives on trust and invites its customers to take a tour of its CNC plasma cutting unit and other facilities. Besides this, people can view their design options online or visit their custom wrought iron showroom. Olson Iron is known for its exquisite Ornamental Iron Works in Las Vegas, undertaking both commercial and residential projects. All their products and services are offered at reasonable pricing.



About Olson Iron

Olson Iron’s “Custom Wrought Iron Showroom” is a custom wrought iron manufacturer for both residential and commercial projects. They are an established, competitive company in Las Vegas and are proud to offer the highest-quality and aesthetically pleasing products to their customers. Their unparalleled craftsmanship is evidence that they are head and shoulders above competitors. It is their goal to provide professional, efficient service and superior quality workmanship to each customer. Their fabricators are proficient with all types of metal, including stainless steel, aluminum, and brass and copper; therefore, they are able to provide a service and a product not found anywhere else.



For more information, please visit http://www.olsoniron.com.