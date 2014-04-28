Olson Iron, Renowned for Iron Works in Las Vegas, Offers Only Quality Hardware and Locking Devices

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Olson Iron, renowned for iron works in Las Vegas, offers only high-quality hardware and locking devices to ensure that gates are durable and secure. The iron gates are manufactured and installed in numerous shapes, sizes, style and colors of wrought iron gates. Their wrought iron gates are specifically handcrafted by seasoned, experienced ornamental iron fabricators, including all hand forging and scroll designs.



Being one of the most well-known Iron Gate companies in Las Vegas; Olson Iron upgrades one’s driveway gate from manual to electric by installing gate operators with keypads and push button openers. They take great pride in the quality craftsmanship and incomparable designs that they provide to homeowners.



Furthermore, their residential products are custom designed and fabricated to fit one’s individual style. Also, their commercial product line includes columns, beams, pipe rails, stoop rails, shade structures, stairs, stair railing and many others. They own a remarkable commercial resume including Hotels & Casinos on The Las Vegas Strip, Multi Unit Communities, HOA's & CIC's, Developers and many others.



Besides, a spokesperson from Olson Iron mentioned, “We have an extensive product line to accommodate any need, offering custom wrought iron fence, gates, courtyard entries, interior stair railings, spiral stairs, balcony rails, awnings, security doors and bars, electric gate operators and much more. An experienced designer will come to you and assist in creating the best design to compliment and accentuate your home. Most jobs are turned around within 7 to 14 business days, which means you won't have to wait.”



About Olson Iron “Custom Wrought Iron Showroom”-

Olson Iron “Custom Wrought Iron Showroom” is a custom wrought iron manufacturer for both residential and commercial projects. They are an established, competitive company in Las Vegas and they are proud to offer the highest quality and aesthetically pleasing products to their customers. Their unparalleled craftsmanship is evidence that they are head and shoulders above the competitors. It is their goal to provide professional, efficient service and superior quality workmanship to each customer. Their fabricators are proficient with all types of metal, including stainless steel, aluminum, and brass and copper; therefore, they are able to provide a service and a product one can't find anywhere else.



For more information, please visit- http://www.olsoniron.com.