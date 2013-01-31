Olukai Sandals Now in Stock at Orthotic Shop

Warren, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- According to the results of a UK study, women spend £2.5 billion on shoes that they rarely wear—mainly because they hurt their owners’ feet. By wearing uncomfortable shoes, individuals can compromise the health of their bodies, especially in the feet, ankles, knees, hips, and backs.



For years, individuals with foot, heel, and arch pain have always consulted Orthotic Shop for the most comfortable and stylish footwear in town. The company, which is considered an expert in high quality and comfortable shoes, aims to help clients with plantar fasciitis find attractive and supportive shoes at great prices. Orthotic Shop’s range of products includes men’s, women’s, and children’s shoes, as well as insoles, socks, heel cups, pads, braces, and splints.



Recently, Orthotic Shop announced the arrival of a new footwear brand, OluKai, to their product range. In addition to Orthotic Shop’s new OluKai sandals and flip flops page displaying all available styles and colors of the shoe, the page details the comfort features of the shoes. The Olukai flip flops feature anatomical arch support, generous space, balance, and shock absorption to ensure the wearer’s maximum comfort.



“Through Olukai's 'Fit by Nature, Crafted by Hand™' design principle, they build every pair of shoes and sandals with signature anatomically contoured footbeds to deliver the perfect balance of instant comfort and lasting support,” states an article on Orthotic Shop.



Individuals who have ordered products from Orthotic Shop are known to leave wonderful reviews about their purchases.



“I have always been very satisfied with ordering process, products available, and fast shipping,” said Colleen B, a former client. “I have severe plantar fasciitis and I don't know what I would have done without the shoes and sandals.”



Orthotic Shop welcomes all questions, suggestions, and comments about their products, and invite all customers to contact them via the form available on their website. The company offers free exchanges on all products.



About Orthotic Shop

Online store Orthotic Shop has dedicated itself to helping individuals with foot, heel, or arch pain find comfortable footwear. The company carries high-quality and comfortable shoes that provide relief so that customers with plantar fasciitis can be active on their feet again. In addition to the comfort shoes, supportive slippers, and arch support sandals, Orthotic Shop has orthotics and insoles that are also perfect for people with plantar fasciitis and to control / correct foot pronation. For more information, please visit http://www.orthoticshop.com/olukai-shoes-sandals