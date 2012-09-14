Olympic College Graduate's Indie Film Will Have Its Premiere in Bremerton Wa

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Himesh Bhargo - The premiere of a short film produced and directed by a recent Olympic College graduate will be Sept. 14, when the independent movie “Jurisdiction” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at the Admiral Theatre in Bremerton.



The film is the work of Himesh Bhargo, who received a degree from OC in Digital Media Arts. The film was entered in The Indie Fest and received an award of merit.



Bhargo, who is from New Delhi, India, also operates his own newly formed marketing company called Hyper Effects - http://www.hypereffects.com/



His movie, according to a news release, is “an action packed thriller,” which was filmed in Kitsap County and has a cast mostly of OC students or recent graduates, as well as a professor, Bob McAllister. Bhargo also has just completed filming another movie, “A Beautiful Thing,” which he is in the process of editing.



The trailer for “Jurisdiction” may be viewed at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m402W_Jff8M