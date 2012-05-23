Flying "Gold" Class - Private Aviation

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- The Olympic Games are set to begin in Stratford, (North East) London on the 27th July 2012. Many tourists and foreign sports fans will fly to London Heathrow Airport the busiest airport hub in the United Kingdom for the event.



London Heathrow Airport will experience its busiest ever day on August 13th. This is the day after The Olympic Games finish. 200,000 bags instead of an average 150,000 bags (on a normal day) are going to be processed – an estimated 25% increase in workload for airport staff.



The Paralympics Games will begin shortly after the Main Olympic Event. Paralympic Games tickets are already on sale here.



The heightened international sporting attention and activity is likely to pro-long high concentrations of air traffic coming into the United Kingdom. This will increase the likelihood of passenger queues at Immigration and further possible delays as major airports try to cope with the increased service demand.



“For travellers seeking calm, stress free and a VIP alternative air travel solution. Speak to us. The Games will mark the busiest air travel period of the year in the U.K.” – Ben Llewellyn, Owner at Viza Jet®.



Flying to London will not be stressful for private aviation flyers. London has a range of smaller airports which will allow VIP passengers to fly directly to smaller airports which will be significantly less crowded.



“London as a whole will be much busier than usual during The Olympics. Viza Jet® would like to speak to travellers who want to remove the rush & stress from their travel arrangements. If they have a private jet requirement, we’d like to speak to them. Guests can even select which aircraft they wish to charter.” – Ben Llewellyn, Owner at Viza Jet®.



The biggest event in the sporting calendar this year will attract private jets from most countries in the world. These jets will probably have to return to their home empty. This will provide a fantastic opportunity for a very lucky few to experience what it’s like to fly privately on an empty leg charter flight package. There’s probably going to a flood of discount empty leg flights available in the private aviation marketplace during The Games.



Note for editors:

For more information, contact Ben Llewellyn at Viza Jet® on 0208 185 0532



About Viza Jet

Time is the most valuable commodity in the world. Viza Jet® saves travellers time. Private aircraft such as: Gulfstream, Citation, Hawker, Learjet and Sikorsky are available to charter for private and business purposes. Visit their website or contact them for more information. http://www.vizajet.com/contact/



Viza Jet® is the UK Marketing Agent for Prive Jets. Viza Jet® Does not own or operate aircraft. For further information please read our http://www.vizajet.com/terms-conditions/