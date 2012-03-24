Olympic Limousine Brings Style and Comfort to Toronto’s Luxury Transportation Services

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2012 -- Whether an individual is looking to dazzle a first date or seeking a way to start out a vacation in complete relaxation with a chauffeured ride to the airport, renting a limo is the ultimate way to add an air of elegance and style to any occasion.



Olympic Limousine is one company that has been garnering attention for premier limo service in Toronto area. Established over 15 years ago, the luxury transportation company features top of the line vehicles and professional drivers that have been noted for making their passengers feel like royalty.



“No matter what the occasion, no matter what the destination our commitment to customer service is second to none,” declares an Olympic Limousine representative. “Our mission statement is to provide our clients with professional, reliable service in a punctual and courteous manner.”



From an intimate Lincoln Town Car sedan to a 10 or 14 passenger stretch SUV, the acclaimed limousine company offers a wide array of transportation options. Those looking for the ultimate Toronto limo bus, Olympic features a 30 passenger bus that comes equipped with all the creature comforts normally found at home. The Toronto limo company also recently added three new top of the line 14 passenger Lincoln Navigators to their fleet.



In efforts to guarantee the highest quality in vehicles and service for their guests, Olympic Limousine acquires their limos from the best coach makers on the market and their chauffeurs all tout many years of experience along with an exceptional safety record.



Olympic Limousine also has a high rate of return customers due to their keen attention to details, exceptional customer service, and unique package deals. Newlyweds are presented with four wedding packages to choose from including the popular VIP Platinum Wedding which features all day limo service in addition to two bottles of champagne, personalized crystal flukes, a trip to the airport for the honeymoon, wedding music, food/fruit platter, and a “Just Married” sign of the happy couple’s choice. The Toronto limo service also offers illustrious packages for concert goers, casino nights, bachelor and bachelorette parties, proms, and many other special occasions.



Returning and first time clients will find insightful information on the company’s blog which covers topics that range from the various limos that may rented to what to expect before the limo arrives.



About Olympic Limousine

After starting out as a taxi service just over 15 years ago within the heart of Toronto, Olympic Limousine has grown into a luxury transportation service with a very prominent following. Recently, the fleet’s well versed luxury line was upgraded with the addition of three new Lincoln Navigators and two more are currently on order. The reputable company takes goes above and beyond in providing clients with professional, reliable, and punctual service; with their safety, comfort, and convenience always being the primary concern. For more information, please visit http://www.olympiclimo.ca