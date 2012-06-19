Olympics Enthusiasts Can Now Enter the Tessuti Olympics 2012 Competition

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- With July 27th quickly approaching, people across the globe are abuzz with excitement for the start of the 2012 London Olympic Games; but none more so than local UK residents and businesses.



Joining in on the Olympics fun, UK-based men’s designer clothing outlet Tessuti recently launched an online Olympics 2012 Competition featuring nearly £1,000 in prizes. Running between now and July 27th, 2012 at noon, people interested in participating can visit http://www.tessuti.co.uk/ and enter their best guesses for the finish times of the men’s 100m, 200m and 400m races. The person to guess the closest finish times for all three races will win a new iPad. The person to guess the second closest finish times will be rewarded an iPod touch. And finally, the participant to guess the third closest finish times will win a £20 iTunes voucher. The competition is free to enter.



Entrants for the Olympics-themed competition must be at least 18 years of age and must reside in the UK. Tessuti will announce the winners of the Olympics 2012 Competition on August 10, 2012.



According to Tessuti, “With London hosting the Olympics this year, we thought running an online competition would be a fun way to let our local customers get involved, and win some great prizes in the process.”



People can tune in to watch the men’s 100m final on August 5th, the men’s 200m final on August 9th and the men’s 400m final on August 6th.



Known for their wide selection of high-end men’s clothing brands, Tessuti continues to impress customers with their array of designer men’s clothing, shoes and accessories.



Whether a person is looking for quality clothing for work, such as trousers or dress shirts, or on-trend casual wear, including jeans, jackets or tracksuits, Tessuti offers a host of fashion-forward apparel, all at competitive prices.



Shoppers can take advantage of the current Tessuti sale to update their wardrobes with the recent designer trends in men’s fashion, at even more affordable prices. Sales items include brands such as Luke, Alexander McQueen, Antony Morato, Armani, Belstaff, Dior and many more.



For more information about the Tessuti Olympics 2012 Competition or to browse the current Tessuti sale, visit http://www.tessuti.co.uk/



About Tessuti

Started in 1985, Tessuti is one of the longest running men's designer clothing outlets in the UK. With three stores located in Chester and Manchester, and a new website, Tessuti.co.uk, the company continues to offer unparalleled knowledge and style to men everywhere.