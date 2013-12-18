Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Trusted LASIK Surgeons (www.TrustedLASIKSurgeons.com) is pleased to announce that one of its members, LASIK and cataract surgery expert Dr. Lance Kugler, Editor, and Optometrist Dr. Linda Morgan, Associate Editor, of Kugler Vision in Omaha, Nebraska, are contributing editors to the publication the “Atlas and Clinical Reference Guide for Corneal Topography,” that was released at the 2013 Annual Academy of Ophthalmology meeting in New Orleans.



This unique academic guidebook is the very first corneal topography publication developed for easy reference for clinicians and students alike. Additionally, it’s the first publication that addresses the actual application of multiple topographic image pattern analysis into clinical diagnosis. The Atlas and Clinical Reference Guide for Corneal Topography is organized into both map-based and disease-based sections, which allows for quick and efficient navigation through information and images of commonly used topographers, the Zeiss Atlas and the Oculus Pentacam, with the goal of providing easy, accurate clinical reference and diagnosis.



Offering professionals in general ophthalmology, cataract and refractive surgery and optometry an invaluable atlas for corneal topography understanding and analysis, the Atlas and Clinical Reference Guide for Corneal Topography addresses a missing link in the eye care industry. A copy may be purchased online at Amazon.com at Atlas and Clinical Reference Guide for Corneal Topography.



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About Kugler Vision

Kugler Vision, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is a comprehensive vision correction clinic, dedicated to clinical research, scientific advancements and optimal outcomes in the field of eye care. To learn more about Dr. Lance Kugler and Kugler Vision, please visit LASIK Omaha.



Contact:



Melissa Garand

(530) 414-8319

13923 Gold Circle

Omaha NE 68144



About Trusted LASIK Surgeons

Founded Dr. James J. Salz, one of the most respected eye surgeons in the world, Trusted LASIK Surgeons is the premier LASIK, refractive and cataract surgeon directory service. Trusted LASIK Surgeons screens each eye surgeon based on experience, patient care, and professional credentials. In general, the surgeons in our directory have participated in FDA clinical studies and have current or past academic appointments at medical schools at the top universities in the U.S. Nearly all surgeons found in our directory have published peer-reviewed research articles in eye journals and have lectured and served on panels at major ophthalmology meetings of their peers. To learn more about LASIK and other laser vision correction surgery, cataract surgery, and premium lens implants or to find a highly qualified vision correction surgeon you can trust with confidence, please visit us at www.TrustedLASIKSurgeons.com.



Contact:



Trusted LASIK Surgeons

Dr. James J. Salz

Trusted LASIK Surgeons

(800) 483-8028

info@trustedlasiksurgeons.com



Source: Trusted LASIK Surgeons