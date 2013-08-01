Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Oman Infrastructure Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Omani construction and infrastructure sectors have defied global recession trends thanks

to backing from oil-fuelled state coffers. The Oman Central Bank December 2012 report shows that over

H112, construction industry value was OMR633.4mn. Consequently, we have adjusted our growth estimates

and forecasts to bring it more in line with the industry's development. We estimate real growth of 11.9%

year-on-year for 2012, with industry value reaching OMR1.5bn. For 2013, we forecast growth of 8.4%,

with construction industry value of OMR1.7bn.

Cement production figures are also rising, with growth mostly driven by solid economic performance and

an expanding tourism sector. Oman's near-term economic outlook remains broadly positive, with

heavy government spending stimulating an uptick in activity across the economy. However, with

hydrocarbon revenues likely to have reached their peak, while expenditure is set to rise in view of the draft

2013 budget's expansionary fiscal outlook, our Country Risk team sees the surplus narrowing to 4.0% of

GDP in 2013.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138468/oman-infrastructure-report-q3-2013.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###