Oman Insurance Report Q3 2013

Key Insights And Key Risks

As of mid-2013, it is clear that conditions have been mixed for the major players in both segments. In the

non-life segment, it appears that al-Ahlia, the local subsidiary of RSA, has been gaining market share at the

expense of the other companies. In the life segment, National Life & General Insurance, the main

subsidiary of ONIC Holding has achieved substantial growth: this has been thanks to greater sales of health

insurance products, both in Oman and the UAE. Other companies have reported declining premiums - in

some instances as a result of a deliberate policy to focus on profitability rather than growth. Meanwhile,

earnings from investments - for most companies at least - appear to have improved dramatically in

comparison with the very difficult period that was 2011.

Overall, though, nothing has happened to change BMI's view that Oman will likely remain home to an

insurance sector that is small, fragmented and highly competitive. Over recent years, premiums in both

segments have been growing at low double-digit rates. Retention rates are low (often well below 50%).

Over the last year or so, motor-related claims have been unacceptably high. The insurers remain vulnerable

to volatility in the underdeveloped financial markets of Oman and other countries in the region.



