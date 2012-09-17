Oman Shipping Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Oman Shipping Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Oman continues to develop itself into a regional powerhouse for the shipping and transhipment of dry bulk goods such as iron ore. To this end a new port is being constructed at Duqm and new cargo terminals at Salalah and Sohar. The new Duqm port will also boast a new oil refinery. Further port developments include the announcement that all cargo operations are to be moved from the Muscat port of Sultan Qaboos to Sohar by the end of 2012. All of this is aided by Oman's position on the Arabian Sea, outside the Persian Gulf, enabling it to offer shorter shipping lines than ports within the congested body of water.
Headline Industry Data
- 2012 container throughput at Salalah forecast to reach 3.32mn twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) on growth of 3.8%, and to average 1.4% growth to 2016.
- 2012 total tonnage throughput at Sohar forecast to reach 31.45mn tonnes, an expansion of 12.2%. Growth forecast to average 14.8% over the mid term, boosted by the transfer of Sultan Qaboos' cargo operations to the facility.
- 2012 Oman total trade real forecast at 6.5%, and to average 2.9% per annum to 2016.
Key Industry Trends
Sohar Port Welcomes 1,000th Vessel
The Port of Sohar received its 1,000th vessel of 2012 - MV Maria - on July 23, coinciding with the facility's 10th anniversary. The 9,000 metric tonne vessel is owned and operated by SAL Heavy Lift.
Dry Bulk Terminal To Be Constructed At Sohar
Oman's Sohar Industrial Port Company (SIPC) entered into a deal with a consortium comprising Khimji Ramdas Shipping and TM International Limited (TMIL) to establish operations for the handling of dry-bulk minerals. The consortium has prepared a temporary berth at the port for the handling of bulk materials, which is expected to remain operational for the next two years.
Oman Container Lines To Launch India Express Service
Oman Container Lines launched a new service to India on July 3. The India Express weekly service will run between the port of Salalah in Oman and the port of Nhava Sheva in Mumbai. It will utilise a vessel with a capacity of 2,860TEUs.
