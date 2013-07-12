Oman Telecommunications Report Q3 2013 - New Market Report

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Oman Telecommunications Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Oman is home to developed and dynamic telecoms markets, with strong growth in mobile, fixedline and internet sectors continuing throughout 2012. We attribute this to strong private consumption growth, driven by the Omani government's expansionary budget and increases in public sector wages. While there are a number of positives, the market is limited by the country's small population size and is approaching saturation for some services, notably basic voice (fixed and mobile) services. We therefore expect operators to shift their strategy towards up-selling higher-value services to existing customers in order to sustain revenue growth.
Key Data
- Mobile subscriptions increased by 9.7% in 2012 to reach a total of 5.278mn and penetration of 181.7%.
- The latest TRA data show 3G subscriptions grew by 12.7% q-o-q Q312 to bring total growth in 9M12 to 48%.
- Operator data show monthly blended mobile ARPU continued to decline, with the market average down 7.6% y-o-y to OMR8.4 in Q412.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Ratings
Oman stayed in sixth position BMI's Risk/Reward Ratings table for the Middle East and North Africa in this quarter's update with an unchanged score this quarter. Oman scores below the regional average in the industry rewards category, due to the combination of market saturation and falling mobile ARPUs.
Key Trends And Developments
In February 2013 Qtel owned Nawras launched LTE services in Muscat. Nawras began offering LTE download speeds in the range of 10 to 15Mbps, depending on the tariff purchased by the user. This follows the rollout of an LTE network by incumbent and mobile market leader Omantel as both operators target the booming mobile data market. Nawras also added 3G+ services to each of its base stations, introduced new base stations and also more than doubled the amount of broadband data traffic carried at any particular time. The launch of LTE services is one part of Nawras' 'network turbocharging' programme, launched in June 2012, which will see service speeds raised on both the 3G and 4G networks.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sri Lanka Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Pakistan Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Peru Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Czech Republic Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Greece Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Chile Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Switzerland Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q3 2013