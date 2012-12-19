Oman Telecommunications Report Q4 2012 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Oman Telecommunications Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- BMI View: Omani telecoms service providers are committing huge resources to the deployment of next generation fixed and mobile broadband access networks to take advantage of the growth prospect in data services in view of lower margins in the voice market. Meanwhile, the government's drive to extend mobile network coverage to underserved areas could drive subscriber growth in the medium term amid increasing saturation of telecoms services in most urban areas.
Key data
- Oman's mobile sector grew by 3.4% q-o-q during Q212, considerably more than average quarterly growth of 2.4% in the previous four quarters.
- Oman's fixed-line market continues to record positive growth despite the widespread use of mobile services. The sector grew 2.5% q-o-q during Q112 (latest data available)
- The broadband sector received a boost with the launch of commercial LTE network services and the government's plan to build a national fibre-optic cable network.
- Average market blended ARPU fee by 11.1% q-o-q in Q212 after remaining flat in 2011 and early 2012.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Oman is in the top half of BMI's Risk/Reward ratings (RRR) table for the Middle East and North Africa in this quarter's update to our telecoms market result. The country retains sixth place, despite a marginal decrease to its aggregate score. Oman scores highly in the Country Risk category due to its positive net external position and relative political stability. However, it scores below the regional average in the Industry Rewards category, partly due to slower subscriber growth because of market saturation.
