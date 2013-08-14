Oman Water Report Q3 2013 - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Oman Water Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Oman's water sector is likely to remain active for the duration of the forecast period with a range of projects in the pipeline keeping investors interested in this stable Middle Eastern market. With demand expected to rise sharply, Muscat faces a challenge to keep up against limited supply growth. Wastewater infrastructure is also in need of expansion and modernisation, with reduction of water loss a key focus moving forward.
Oman's water sector is well regulated, with PAEW maintaining oversight and ultimate responsibility for the sector's operation. There are no immediate plans for revisions to pricing and tariff, but it remains on the agenda in order to assure the commercial viability of the water sector.
The government is committed to delivering improvements to capacity, and overhauling the existing supply system. At the same time the market is open to private management, with a viable and stable regulatory framework that is geared towards prioritising investment from foreign countries and a commitment to a level playing field that is on a par with the best in the MENA region. This makes the market an attractive investment destination, with the expected increases in demand likely to keep driving growth forward.
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International developers are involved in a range of projects, from desalination, water system management or wastewater treatment. With increased demand likely to continue, the government has a range of projects in the offing, likely to be granted to international water companies as domestic companies are unlikely to be able to meet project specifications.
Independent water and power projects (IWPPs) are likely to set the pace of future development, with the Ghubrah desalination plant now underway, with a range of other projects expected to follow.
Recent key developments include:
- Ferrovial, in partnership with Sumitomo Corporation and Malakoff International won the contract to build a new desalination plant at Ghubrah, a US$300mn project expected to come online in 2015.
- Bids for the construction of a new pumping station at Ghubrah were submitted by the extended mid- March 2013 deadline.
- The Oman Power and Water Procurement Company SAOC (the OPWP) appointed consulting firm NERA to advise on the development of a strategic plan relating to the future of Oman's power and water sector in light of the expiration of several contracts in the next few years. Preliminary results are expected in late 2013.
Key forecasts include:
- Our forecast for total water production in 2013 is 47,013mn gallons.
- The daily average water production is forecasted to reach 129mn gallons.
- The total number of water connections is expected to increase to 46,416,000 over 2013.
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