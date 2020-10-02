New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Global Omega-3 Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Omega-3 industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry.



Rising demand for nutritional supplements & functional foods that provide negligible potential side effects and help reduce the chances of many chronic diseases & eyesight problems.



The Global Omega-3 Market is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2027. The Omega-3 market is fueled by the rising awareness for food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, various factors such as the developing economies and subsequently increasing income of consumers, adoption of e-commerce and m-commerce platforms, and demand for the overall organic supplements & functional foods are expected to create enforcements in the market.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are BASF, Orkla Health, KD Pharma, Lonza, Corbion, Nordic Naturals, Croda International, Epax, Runke Bioengineering, and Pharma Marine, among others.



The Omega-3 industry is segmented into:



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Alpha-linolenic Acid (ALA)



Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Marine Sources

Plant Sources



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals & Supplements

Infant Formulas

Animal Feed

Other



Regional Outlook of Omega-3 Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Omega-3 market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Omega-3 Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Omega-3 sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Omega-3 industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Omega-3 industry

Analysis of the Omega-3 market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Omega-3 Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Omega-3 industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



