Omega-3 Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Projection, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027 : BASF, Orkla Health, KD Pharma, Lonza, Corbion

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 2.56 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends – Growing usage of marine sources of Omega-3 in animal feed & food nutrients production.



The Global Omega-3 Market is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2027. The Omega-3 market is fueled by the rising awareness for food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, various factors such as the developing economies and subsequently increasing income of consumers, adoption of e-commerce and m-commerce platforms, and demand for the overall organic supplements & functional foods are expected to create enforcements in the market.



Avocado benefits, avocado benefits for skin, avocado nutrition, avocado benefits for hair, avocado oil benefits, avocado recipes, omega-3 fatty acids for dogs, omega-3 fatty acids benefits, omega-3 fatty acids capsules, omega-3 foods, omega-3 capsules, omega-3 fish oil, fish oil supplements, fish oil pills, fish oil dosage, omega-3 supplements vegan, omega-3 weight loss, to name a few are some of the most crucial corresponding factors and topics that have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3393



While dietary improvement is a desirable goal for many common individuals ranging in various age bands, changing dietary patterns seems extremely hard for most of them also. Thus, it is becoming a common practice that many people are consuming additional dietary supplements to augment the daily intake of nutrients so that they may lead a healthier lifestyle. Additionally, rising numbers of patients with heart diseases, inflammatory bowel diseases, and eyesight problems, among others, are the reasons the demands for the omega 3 are being raised.



The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market's future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the distribution chains as a result of regular lockdowns. The manufacturing industries have been disrupted due to reduced available human resources. The companies are incorporating different techniques to increase the production volume and trying to develop innovative solutions at an affordable price, which can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost.



Key participants include:

- BASF

- Orkla Health

- KD Pharma

- Lonza

- Corbion

- Nordic Naturals

- Croda International

- Epax

- Runke Bioengineering

- Pharma Marine

- among others



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of type, source, end-use verticals, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

- Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

- Alpha-linolenic Acid (ALA)



Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Marine Sources

- Plant Sources



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals

- Nutraceuticals & Supplements

- Infant Formulas

- Animal Feed

- Other



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

- MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

- Latin America

o Brazil

- Rest of LATAM



Get Discount on the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3393



Further key findings from the report suggest

- Owing to the unavailability of certain seafoods or fishes, a deficiency of the omega 3 has been observed amongst the children. Even many adults are suffering from malnutrition and being diagnosed with many chronic diseases. An immense demand for the omega 3 supplements have been estimated to get rid of those complexities and diseases.

- The overall dietary supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to the family income.

- A new trend emerging in the dietary supplements market is the need to use organic or sustainable ingredients. This trend is being driven by two fundamental shifts in this industry: the need to consume 'healthier' ingredients and consumers' increasing concerns for sourcing 'sustainable' products

- In March 2020, Wiley Companies, an Omega-3 fish oil manufacturer, revealed its formulations of a new omega-3 concentrate in powder form. This was the first launch from the company in terms of the powder formulation.

- In December 2019, Nordic Investment Bank & the Norwegian producer of the pelagic fish products, Pelagia Holding AS refinanced for the acquisition of Epax Norway AS, a renowned omega 3 fatty acid producer.



Table Of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Omega-3 Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

…..

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. BASF

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Orkla Health

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. KD Pharma

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Lonza

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Corbion

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Nordic Naturals

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Technology Insights

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Croda International

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Technology Insights

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Epax

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Technology Insights

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Runke Bioengineering

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Technology Insights

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. Pharma Marine

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Technology Insights

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



Access Complete Report Detailed @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/omega-3-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry, get in touch with us, and our team will provide excellent assistance in customization of the report.



Browse More Report:

1. Automotive Center Console Market Size

2. Healthcare Asset Management Market Share

3. Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Growth

4. Casting and Splinting Market Demand

5. Forestry Equipment Market Forecast



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370