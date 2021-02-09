Omega-3 Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2027 : BASF, Orkla Health, KD Pharma, Lonza, Corbion

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The baffling penetration of modern technology in food and sports nutrition has introduced various artificial and bio-supplements to complete the compete for the deficiency of nutrients in the human body. Omega-3 supplements have various benefits associated with them as a natural alternative for Omega-3 decrease and is widely used in pharmaceuticals, skincare, and haircare industry. According to a paper published by Reports and Data, the global Omega-3 market was valued at USD 2.56 billion in 2019 and is emerging at an average annual rate of 7.2%. With the ongoing research in applied science, it is expected to register USD 4.50 billion by the end of 2027.



Get a sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3393



Key participants include BASF, Orkla Health, KD Pharma, Lonza, Corbion, Nordic Naturals, Croda International, Epax, Runke Bioengineering, and Pharma Marine, among others.



Market Drivers

Increased incidences of cardiovascular diseases, improper bowel syndromes, abnormal heart rhythms, and reduction in the availability of cold water fatty fish, including salmon and mackerel that are rich in Omega-3, are the main drivers to the market. Introduced in the form of omega-3 capsules and fish-oil pills, omega-3 is actively being used by patients with decreased eyesight and inflammatory diseases due to the anti-inflammatory property of omega-3 fatty acids. The incrementing research in the medical science industry and improving facilities have revealed many benefits of Omega-3, including better heart health and the ability to fight against brain disorders such as depression and anxiety. The daily prescribed intake of Omega-3 among older generations has also positively impacted the demand.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of type, source, end-use verticals, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

- Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

- Alpha-linolenic Acid (ALA)



Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Marine Sources

- Plant Sources



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals

- Nutraceuticals & Supplements

- Infant Formulas

- Animal Feed

- Other



Request For Discount Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3393



Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of 22.6% in the forecast period due to impressive demand from new consumers in Germany, Switzerland, and France. The presence of the largest consumer base in the Asia Pacific will show constant dominance, while wide usage of Omega-3 nutraceuticals and supplements in North America will reveal a CAGR of 7.6% in this region.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Omega-3 Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Continued…



To read more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/omega-3-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further query or inquiry, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure your requirements for the reports are met.



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



Related Report:

1. Humectants Market Analysis

2. Protein Labeling Market Share 2020

3. Lead Acid Battery Market Growth

4. Image Recognition Market Size

5. AI in Oil and Gas Market Share

6. Dystrophin Market Demand