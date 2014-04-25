Omega Carpet Cleaning Acquires State-of-the-Art Commercial Cleaning Equipment Sapphire Scientific 570SS

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Omega Carpet Cleaning is the leading light in offering quality carpet cleaning services to its clients in and around Melbourne. The assortment of services on offer is wide and designed to cater to the myriad cleaning needs of people at large. Along with carpets and upholstery, the cleaning service provider also offers viable and feasible solutions for floors, tiles and grout cleaning. The company professionals ensure that the carpet and upholstery items are free from dirt, dust, allergens and pathogens that may be detrimental to the health of the occupants.



A senior official at the Omega Carpet Cleaning in a recent interview had this to say, “We are the pioneers in the field of carpet cleaning and our work ethics are evolving ever since. For us at Omega Carpet Cleaning, customer satisfaction is paramount and we do every bit to ensure our esteemed clients the best of carpet and upholstery cleaning services. We are high on offering result-oriented cleaning services to our clients consistently. Moreover, we are more than eager to make forays into new domains and serve the cause of our clients at pan Australian level.”



Along with providing quality carpet and upholstery cleaning services, they also offer cleaning services for tiles and grout. Moreover, the company also offers restoration services for carpets and other upholstery items. The highly endowed professionals entrusted with the job of cleaning and restoration makes sure that the carpet is not only free from harmful elements but also would serve the purpose of the user for a longer period of time.



The official further added, “As a market leader, we are constantly reinventing our services and incur required alterations whenever needed. Moreover, we never ever compromise on the quality aspect of the services we offer. In order to enhance the quality of services, we have recently acquired Sapphire Scientific 570SS. Incorporated with cutting edge technology, the Sapphire Scientific 570SS is cleaning equipment that caters to the commercial cleaning needs of our clients.



The carpet cleaning company also offers high quality steam cleaning service. Therefore, if you are looking to hire carpet steam cleaners in Melbourne, then all you have to do is follow the link provided here. You may also avail a free quote by simply dialing the toll free number of the company provided here 1800 672 997. Moreover, you can forward your queries at the email ID of the company. The company officials would get in touch with you as soon as possible.



About Omega Carpet Cleaning

Omega Carpet Cleaning is a highly reliable much sought after carpet and upholstery cleaning service providers in and around Melbourne. The cleaning major based in Melbourne, Australia offers comprehensive cleaning solutions that cater to the cleaning needs and aspirations of people. The carpet cleaning company possesses state-of-the-art technology and highly trained and experienced cleaning professionals that cleans your tiles and grouts to perfection. Therefore, if you are looking for tile and grout cleaner that offer superior services, then all you have to do is follow the link provided here.



Contact details

Phone: 1800 672 997

Website: http://www.omegacc.net.au/