Omega Carpet Cleaning Is Now Offering Expert Carpet Steam Cleaning Services

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2014 -- Based in Melbourne Australia, Omega Carpet Cleaning has emerged as the undisputed leader in offering superior carpet cleaning solutions to its clients at large. The company is high on offering feasible, viable and reliable carpet cleaning services to domestic as well as commercial clients. The company stands accredited and certified by the most reputable certifying authorities in the business. Omega Carpet Cleaning has a certification from Institute of Inspection Cleaning Restoration Certification (IICRC). This speaks volume about the credentials of the company. Along with carpets, the company also offers comprehensive floor, tiles and grout cleaning solutions to its esteemed clients. The company offers comprehensive carpet steam cleaning services aimed at eliminating the dirt, dust, stains and more importantly disease spreading pathogens from the carpet.



A senior official at the Omega Carpet Cleaning in a recent interview had this to say, “As a responsible company, we have taken the onus of keeping our community free from the dreaded diseases that are incorporated in dirty carpets, tiles and grouts. To achieve the goal, we offer steam carpet cleaning services to our distinguished clients in and around Melbourne. We highly recommend steam cleaning to our clients as it is devoid of harsh chemicals that may pose serious health concerns for the occupants. Moreover, the steam cleaning has emerged as the most potent tool to eliminate the pathogens that may cause asthma and various other respiratory disorders.”



The steam cleaning service offered by the company is equally good to the carpet as well as the environment. The detergents used in cleaning traditional cleaning may prove to be detrimental to the carpet. However, the steam cleaning does not involve the usage of the harmful detergents that may obliterate the entire fabrication and spoil the grace of the carpet. Therefore, the steam cleaning ensures the durability and grace of the carpet. Moreover, the steam cleaning does not produce toxic residues that have the potential to contaminate the air.



The official further added, “Our unwavering resolve to offer excellent services is getting stronger by the day. Omega Carpet Cleaning has added another feather to its cap by acquiring the state of the art Sapphire Scientific 570SS. The much-coveted carpet cleaning equipment caters to the holistic commercial carpet cleaning needs and aspirations of the user.”



Now, it is a well-established fact that Omega Carpet Cleaning also offers high quality steam cleaning service in and around Melbourne. Therefore, those looking for carpet steam cleaning service in Melbourne may get in touch with the company. You may contact the company by simply dialing the toll free number of the company. Moreover, customers can forward their queries at the email ID of the company. The company officials would get in touch with them as soon as possible.



About Omega Carpet Cleaning:

Melbourne based Omega Carpet Cleaning is a force to reckon with, in offering comprehensive carpet-cleaning solutions to its clients. It offers a wide array of services that cater to the domestic and commercial needs of the clients. Therefore, if one wants to find professional carpet cleaners that offer superior services at competitive prices, visit the official website.



Contact Details:

Phone: 1800 672 997

Website: http://www.omegacc.net.au/