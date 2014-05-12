Omega Carpet Cleaning Offers Quick Online Quotes to Interested Clients

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Since the year of its inception, the Victoria based Omega Carpet Cleaning has been doing great job in catering to myriad carpet and tiles cleaning requirements of its clients. Over the years, the company has successfully established itself as one of the leading providers of steam carpet cleaning services in and around Melbourne. The company has always strived to offer unparalleled services to all its clients, which include homeowners, individuals and businesses. The company further has a team of expert professionals with years of experience in steam cleaning and tiles cleaning. Just recently, the company has announced to offer quick online quotes to clients who wish to avail the expert services of Omega Carpet Cleaning.



Speaking about the intent to offer online quotes to existing and prospective clients, a senior official working with Omega Carpet Cleaning stated, “We have always placed customer satisfaction above anything else. Accordingly, when it comes to reaching out to us, we make all possible efforts to make the process simpler than ever before for our customers. By providing them the facility of online quotes, we intend to help them voice their requirements and concerns in a simple way. By filling a simple online form or calling us at 1800 672 997, our clients can help us assess their requirements, and suggest sensible and high quality carpet cleaning services.”



Folks at Omega Carpet Cleaning utilize state-of-the-art Sapphire Scientific 570SS steam cleaning equipment to provide unparalleled carpet cleaning services. Our areas of specialization include Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning, Carpet Restoration, Rug Cleaning, Emergency Flood, Stain Removal, High Speed Drying, Deodorization, Pet Stain Removal, and Carpet Protection. Whether it’s a commercial project or an industrial one, professionals at Omega Carpet Cleaning always come up with their expert services to offer satisfactory solutions. Accordingly, as of now, the company is among Melbourne’s leading carpet cleaners.



With intent to provide more insight into the range of services provided by Omega Carpet Cleaning, the senior company official told us, “Since the year we started serving our clients, we have been focussing on delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction to them. Accordingly, while designing, projecting and implementing our services, we ensure to keep our clients’ interest in our mind. For several years now, we have been doing commendable job in providing carpet cleaning, steam cleaning and upholstery cleaning to our clients. Professional value, quality service, and optimum results have been the guiding principles that have kept us motivated to serve our clients with the best of our abilities and efforts.”



Omega Carpet Cleaning further utilizes the state-of-the-art Sapphire Scientific 570SS to achieve outstanding results. If you want more information about the leading professional carpet cleaners in Melbourne, what you simply need to do is visit.



About Omega Carpet Cleaning

Omega Carpet Cleaning the Victoria based premier providers of excellent carpet cleaning services, has now become synonymous with quality and excellence. When it comes to providing services like Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning, Carpet Restoration, Rug Cleaning, Emergency Flood, Stain Removal, High Speed Drying, Deodorization, Pet Stain Removal, and Carpet Protection, none surpasses the quality of services provided by folks at Omega Carpet Cleaning. Please visit for getting the best carpet cleaning service in Melbourne.



Contact Details:

Phone: 1800 672 997

Website: http://www.omegacc.net.au/