West Chiltington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2021 -- A well-renowned provider of horse feed supplements, Omega Equine offers horse feed supplements to improve muscle health for equestrian animals. The supplements they provide can be critical in building muscle without simply bulking it up with water. The supplements are specifically designed to increase muscle mass using scientifically proven ingredients and are commonly used when the horse is at work helping to strengthen muscle. Their supplements are designed to provide the optimum levels of the key amino acids responsible for muscle development, strength, power, stamina and to aid recovery from exercise.



Their supplements are developed using scientific methods to help carers keep horses happy and healthy based on the latest research and data. The ingredients in their muscle supplement are both clinically and scientifically proven to aid muscle strength and recovery. The company provides a plethora of horse supplements including Omega Electrolytes, Omega Muscle, Omega MSM, and Omega Vita 'E'®. Carers for horses looking to buy sores feed supplements can check out the collection at Omega Equine.



Omega Equine is one of the most sought-after manufacturers of horse feed supplements in the UK. The organisation has built an immense reputation for providing excellent feed supplements at highly competitive prices. In addition to horse feed supplements, the company also provides other supplements including Omega for condition, Omega for digestion, Omega for calm, Omega for mobility, Omega for respiratory, Omega for hooves and many more.



Talking about their horse feed supplements, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We have built a fantastic range of innovative supplements, which have proved extremely popular with equine consumers including individual leisure horse owners through to Gold Medal winning competition riders. Having completed the development of the new manufacturing facility we are now excited and ready to produce a full range of supplements for like-minded horse owners. Our products have been designed using the best ingredients sourced and are manufactured in our BETA NOPS accredited factory."



About Omega Equine

For more information, please find more details: https://omegaequine.co.uk



