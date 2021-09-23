West Chiltington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- A leading provider of horse feed supplements, Omega Equine offers Omega horse supplements to help improve digestion for horses. The supplements can be essential to the horse's regular diet and assists in the digestive process and does not contain ingredients likely to exacerbate a digestive complaint. Their extensive range of products comprises a variety of solutions, formulations, powders and aids geared at combating excess stomach acids, managing gastric upsets and preventing diarrhoea and constipation. The supplements contain both prebiotics and probiotics to help maintain normal function of the hindgut and digestibility.



Their supplements are made using a natural, nutritional formula developed by the leading veterinary scientists, nutritionists and vets that promotes a healthy gastric environment soothes the stomach walls, helps control acidity and supports the natural anti-inflammatory processes in the gut. The company provides a plethora of Omega horse supplements including Omega Ulsoothe, Omega Spearmint, Omega Ulsoothe Gel, and Omega Sand Xpell. Horse owners looking to buy Omega horse supplements can check out the collection at Omega Equine for more information.



Omega Equine is one of the most well-renowned providers of energy supplements for horses in the UK. The company has built an immense reputation for providing excellent feed supplements at highly competitive prices. Their team of experts strives hard to help their customers find the perfect products that meet their need. In addition to Omega horse supplements for digestion, the company also provides other supplements including Omega for condition, Omega for calm, Omega for mobility, Omega for respiratory, and many more.



Talking further about their omega horse supplements for digestion, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We have built a fantastic range of innovative supplements, which have proved extremely popular with equine consumers including individual leisure horse owners through to Gold Medal winning competition riders. Having completed the development of our new manufacturing facility we are now excited and ready to produce a full range of supplements for like-minded horse owners. Our products have been designed using the best ingredients sourced and are manufactured in our BETA NOPS accredited factory."



About Omega Equine

For more information, please find more details: https://omegaequine.co.uk



