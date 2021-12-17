Omega Equine Offers Omega Supplements to Help Horses and Ponies Stay Relaxed

West Chiltington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2021 -- A well-renowned provider of horse feed supplements, Omega Equine offers omega calming supplements to help maintain tranquillity among equestrian animals. Thoughtful administration of their dietary supplements can benefit your horse's mentality and reduce symptoms of stress and ill-health. The supplements they provide can not only benefit the well-being of horses but also promote owners' contentment, reassuring them in the knowledge that their horse is relaxed and subsequently happier. Using their horse calm supplements is an ideal way to help stressed, or anxious horses stay happy and relaxed in those important situations.



Their supplements are a unique combination of herb extracts and amino acids and do not contain valerian, magnesium or tryptophan, while not sedating or affecting gait or performance. The company offers a plethora of supplements to help horses remain calm including Omega ZenCalm®, Omega Agnus Castus, Omega Magnesium, and Omega Chamomile. Ranch owners and animal carers looking for calming supplements for animals can check out Omega Equine's website for more information.



Omega Equine is one of the most suppliers of energy supplements for horses in the UK. The company has built an immense reputation for providing excellent feed supplements at highly competitive prices. Their team of experts strives hard to help their customers find the perfect products that meet their needs. In addition to Omega horse supplements for digestion, the company also provides other supplements including Omega for condition, Omega for calm, Omega for mobility, Omega for respiratory, and many more.



Talking about their omega calming supplements, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Omega Equine has built a fantastic range of innovative supplements, which have proved extremely popular with equine consumers including individual leisure horse owners through to Gold Medal winning competition riders. At Omega Equine years of research have been conducted by our company director Paul Ainsworth whose background includes competing at the international level, growing ingredients and the manufacturing sector."



About Omega Equine

