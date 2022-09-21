Omega Equine Offers Supplements to Help Improve Muscle Health of Horses

West Chiltington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2022 -- Omega Equine, a leading provider of horse feed supplements, offers supplements to help improve the muscle health of horses. Their supplements provide animals with the nutrients they need to stay healthy and perform at their best. Their products upsurge a horse's diet with vitamins and minerals to help ensure that it is getting all the nutrients it needs. The supplements contain amino acids and key minerals that improve electrolyte support and maintain cellular function. Their products are a powerful and vital way of supporting equine performance and horse muscle health.



The company provides a wide variety of muscle health supplements, including Omega Electrolytes, Omega Muscle, Omega MSM, Omega Vita' E'®, and Omega Vitamin' E' Extra®. Their products' ingredients are clinically and scientifically proven to aid muscle development and recovery and contain key amino acids that the latest scientific papers suggest are responsible for muscle development and recovery. Ranch owners and horse carers looking to buy muscle supplements for horses can check out Omega Equine's website for more information.



Talking about their muscle health supplements, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We have built a fantastic range of innovative supplements, which have proved extremely popular with Equine consumers including individual leisure horse owners through to Gold Medal winning competition riders. Having completed the development of our new manufacturing facility, we are now excited and ready to produce a full range of supplements for like-minded horse owners. Our products have been designed using the best ingredients sourced and are manufactured in our BETA NOPS accredited factory."



Omega Equine is one of the UK's most sought-after manufacturers of horse feed supplements. The organisation has built an immense reputation for providing excellent feed supplements at highly competitive prices. In addition to Omega supplements for muscle health, the company also offers other supplements, including Omega for digestion, Omega for calm, Omega for mobility, Omega for respiratory, Omega for hooves and many more.



