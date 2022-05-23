Omega Equine Provides Canine Supplements Tailored for All Round Dog Health and Happiness

West Chiltington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2022 -- A leading provider of horse feed supplements, Omega Equine offers a wide range of canine supplements that helps dog grow stronger. Their canine supplements are focused on different areas of the body, from skin and coats to bones and joints. The supplements are recommended for use with mild problems where a little help is needed or recommended to maintain and support healthy body function. To ensure quality, each of their canine supplements is rigorously tested on various parameters.



All of their products are made to the greatest standards of pet care, making them a reliable source. Their supplements range from general nutritional assistance to supplements for medical disorders and diseases, ensuring that dogs get the healthy body they deserve. The company provides a plethora of dog supplements including OM K9 Turmeric Extra, OM K9 Ultra Oil®, and OM K9 Flexology®. Pet owners looking to buy canine supplements can go to Omega Equine's website for more information.



When talking about their canine supplements, a representative for the company stated, "Giving your dog vitamins and supplements is a great way to support your pet's nutrition and keep them happy and healthy. We stock a large range of products, including food supplements for dogs, supplement powders, vitamins for health issues, and more. Giving your dog vitamins to support their nutrition can help fend off health issues such as arthritis and joint stiffness to heart health, digestion, and an oily coat."



Omega Equine is one of the most well-renowned providers of energy supplements for horses in the UK. The company has built an immense reputation for providing excellent feed supplements at highly competitive prices. Their team of experts strives hard to help their customers find the perfect products that meet their needs. In addition to canine supplements for digestion, the company also provides other supplements including Omega for condition, Omega for calm, Omega for mobility, Omega for respiratory, and many more.



About Omega Equine

Omega Equine has built a fantastic range of innovative supplements for horses that has proved extremely popular with equine consumers including individual leisure horse owners through to Gold Medal winning competition riders. The company has its own manufacturing facility that produces a full range of supplements for like-minded horse owners. The products they offer have been processed using the best ingredients sourced and are manufactured in their BETA NOPS accredited factory.



