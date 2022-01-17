Omega Equine Provides Vitamins and Minerals to Assist Animals Maintain Their Everyday Health

West Chiltington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2022 -- A leading provider of horse feed supplements, Omega Equine offers Omega vitamins and minerals that help maintain the everyday health of equestrian animals. Their products are the ideal way to help ensure optimum health and performance in horses and ponies on forage-based diets or low intakes of concentrate feed. The probiotics and prebiotics in the vitamins and minerals help maintain a healthy gut, which is vital for keeping the immune system working and producing energy to provide body heat to keep horses and ponies warm.



BETA NOPS and UFAS accredited, their products do not contain prohibited substances and are suitable for horses competing under FEI regulations and the rules of racing. The vitamins and minerals provide a cost-effective, simple way to provide important micronutrients that can have a plethora of benefits for animals including the immune system, healthy skin and vision, strong bones, muscle health, and many more. Ranch owners and carers looking to buy everyday Omega vitamins and minerals can check out Omega Equine's website for more information.



Omega Equine is one of the most well-renowned manufacturers of horse feed supplements in the UK for providing horse supplements. All their products are manufactured in the UK, in food industry standard factories, using only the freshest, most innovative and effective ingredients available from approved suppliers. The company uses state of the art, unique, fingerprint laser quality testing on every single ingredient to ensure a uniform strength and quality along with an exclusive mixing process to ensure that each scoop contains equal amounts of active ingredients.



Talking about the everyday vitamins and minerals, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our product has been designed using the best ingredients sourced and is manufactured in our BETA NOPS accredited factory. We offer the unique and specialist healthy supplement from our own clay to biotin including a naturally sourced Vitamin E. We stock a range of hoof supplements for horses that have been made using with scientific research to prove its performance."



About Omega Equine

Omega Equine has built a fantastic range of innovative supplements for horses that has proved extremely popular with equine consumers including individual leisure horse owners through to Gold Medal winning competition riders. The company has its own manufacturing facility that produces a full range of supplements for like-minded horse owners. The products they offer have been processed using the best ingredients sourced and are manufactured in their BETA NOPS accredited factory.



For more information, please find more details: https://omegaequine.co.uk



Social Media Profiles



Twitter: https://twitter.com/OmegaEquine

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OmegaEquineSupplements

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/omegaequine/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyKXRh6TjA0EUSW1A-arSgw



Contact Details



Omega Equine

Broadford Bridge Road

West Chiltington

RH20 2LE

Phone No.: 01798 817603

Email: info@omegaequine.co