Palm Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Omega Publications proudly announces the release of The Gift of Light, a new novel by Jen Gentry.



Emily and her Aunt Gemma are two very special women. They see into the spiritual realm and commune with angels. With this exciting tale, reminiscent of the great Frank Peretti’s This Present Darkness, debut author Gentry portrays in realistic terms the angelic and demonic creatures who inhabit our world, and why.



A centuries-old battle, waged in the heavenly realm between the forces of good and evil, is fast reaching a flashpoint in Hook Pond. Demon Prince Azelius has a centuries-old stronghold over the family of Senator Brad Steel, whose goal is to become President of the United States, a goal Azelius wants him to achieve. Azelius wants the senator’s son as well, but someone is praying and interfering with his plans. That someone must be silenced, permanently.



When young Bradley Steel finds the Lord, he goes through a profoundly life-changing experience. He is overwhelmed with the need to ask forgiveness for an adolescent transgression that has haunted his life. Marta forgives him and promises forgetfulness as well. They become friends and eventually fall in love and marry. Bradley goes to Afghanistan as chaplain and is critically wounded in an explosion, but a pregnant Marta is told of his death.



With the presidential election drawing near, Senator Steel makes his bid, and threatened with exposure of past misdeeds including adultery and kidnapping ending with murder, he utilizes his demonic connections to summon the Ba’al and a shaman priest.



With a spine tingling ending that will have you cheering.



About The Author: Jen Gentry

Jen is a Christian writer of fiction and non-fiction works. She writes to entertain and inspire as well as to bring glory to her own personal savior, Jesus Christ. Making her home in Oklahoma, she is a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a Registered Nurse.



Her life journey has not been an easy one. She knows what it means to walk through the fires of faith, as she knows the pain and the joys of life.



She has a strange fascination with hummingbirds as one always shows up in times of difficulty in her life, either a real one or an image of one. She loves things like old tea-pots and mopar muscle cars from the seventies. She thinks of herself as kind of a redneck chick-slash-southern belle, as she loves to dress up fancy, but spends most of her time in jersey tee-shirts and jeans, with her hair up in a ponytail.



When she is not praying, writing or spending time with her family, you can find her with her nose stuck in a book.



Publication Date: December 2012



Paperback ISBN: 978-0-9850350-9-9 Specs: 5” x 8”,trade paper, 240 pp.



List Price: $9.99



eBook ISBN : 978-0-9886295-0-9 List Price: $5.99



Buy this book at Amazon.com, Barnes&Noble.com and through your local bookstore.



Wholesale Orders: Ingram, Baker & Taylor



Publisher: Omega Publications, 2012



Author: Jen Gentry



For more information visit Jen’s Web Site and the book detail page at

http://www.JenGentrysBooks.com



http://www.omegapublications.net/The_Gift_of_Light_Detail_Page.html



Contact: Jen Gentry



Jen@JenGentrysBooks.com

http://www.JenGentrysBooks.com



Omega Publications



Palm Springs, California

Ph. (858) 222-4550

Fax.(760) 202-4878

info@OmegaPublications.net

http://www.OmegaPublications.net