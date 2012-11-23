Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp), the leader in healthy dark chocolate, has added Omega Squares to its Xoçai™ line of products. The Omega Squares are an excellent source of Omega-3 fatty acids, which are almost nonexistent, but necessary, in American diets.



Omega Squares promote the necessary balance of essential fatty acids through the açaí berry, flaxseed and a patented, plant-based, encapsulated Omega-3. Three Omega Squares provide more than 90 percent of the recommended daily Omega-3 intake.



“The Xoçaí Omega Squares have been developed to provide your body with these essential fatty acids,” said Andrew Brooks, founder and executive vice president of MXI-Corp. “These fatty acids, including Omega-3, provide your body with preventative and better health during every stage of your life.”



As with all Xoçaí™ products, Omega Squares are certified by Brunswick Labs, an independent, third-party lab that provides analytical services for leading research institutions, corporations and other organizations. This certification program verifies that the product has met specific quality-assurance standards and Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC) tests. The ORAC test measures the antioxidant content of foods and health products. Omega Squares have an ORAC score of 11,319.



“MXI-Corp is the market and world leader in healthy dark chocolate products,” said MXI Ambassador Adam Green, president of Draper, Utah-based Winner’s Circle International. “The Omega Squares are an antioxidant ‘powerhouse’ and have an unparalleled taste. This is a great addition to our already strong product line.”



Omega Squares have a minimum of 200-mg DHA and EPA per three, 11-gram squares.



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.



