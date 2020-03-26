OmegaDragon Entertainment Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Osziana!

Branson, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- OmegaDragon Entertainment has proudly announced the launch of an exciting new tabletop RPG called Osziana. This new massive campaign setting is an entirely new and unique world with its own races, cities, capabilities, technology, rules and much more. Moreover, this new world depicted in the form of a tabletop game will transform the way people play tabletop RPGs in Fifth Edition (5e).



To introduce Osziana to the world and to raise funds and support for this project, OmegaDragon Entertainment has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The game basically began as a passion project and quickly evolved into an entirely new and unique world of fantasy and imagination.



"We are a small group of creative individuals that have been enjoying tabletop RPGs together for nearly a decade, and we owe it to the community of tabletop gamers to gift this to them." said the spokesperson of OmegaDragon Entertainment, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community.



www.kickstarter.com/projects/omegadragon/osziana and tabletop RPG fans from around the world can become a part of this new fantasy world by making generous pledges and donations. The goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 4,500 and the entertainment company is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the release of this game and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Osziana

Osziana is an upcoming tabletop RPG by OmegaDragon Entertainment, a US based company founded by a small group of creative individuals. This game is not only a campaign but also features a complete imaginary world for the fans of games such as Dungeons and Dragons, etc. Moreover, the game is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and backers can find out more by pledging and donations.



