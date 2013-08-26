Omni Limousine Announce Low Rates on All Las Vegas Airport Limo Transportation Services This Fall

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Omni Limousine is pleased to announce affordable low rates on all Las Vegas airport limo transportation services for the fall season. During the fall season, many businesses from the east coast and other parts of the United States will be venturing over to Las Vegas for Expos and corporate business meetings. Also, many bachelors and bachelorettes will be spending their final moments of freedom on the Las Vegas Strip. Now, they can save money and stay within their budget on all airport limo services provided by Omni Limousine. Instead of holding a corporate meeting or bachelor party at the same old location, visit Las Vegas. Omni Limousine will be waiting to pick guests up at the airport and take them to any destination on the strip.



Omni Limousine offers affordable luxury limousines in Las Vegas that will have guests arriving to their party or meeting in style. One of the most popular choices for individuals to choose for transportation services is the company’s fleet of Luxury Sedans. The luxury Sedans offer ample space for 3 to 4 passengers. There is plenty of room for passengers to plan their weekend getaway or go over reports for the big business meeting. The Luxury Sedan transportation service is available at $38.00 per hour.



One of the more stylish ways to show up to a party in Las Vegas is in one of Omni’s stretch Limousines/SUVs. When this vehicle pulls up to the local casino or night club, everyone will be waiting to see who gets out. The Stretch Limousines/SUVs make every passenger feel like a celebrity. At $55.00 per hour, this form of transportation is affordable for individuals visiting from out of town. Omni Limousine will take passengers to and from all planned destinations throughout the night. Omni Limousine offers other various forms of transportation at affordable rates as well.



About Omni Limousine

Providing Las Vegas visitors and residents with the premier luxury transportation services, Omni Limousine offers the largest selection of luxury sedans, limousines and luxury buses. People partying in Sin City choose Omni Limousine to transport them to a variety of events such as corporate events, wedding parties and unforgettable bachelor parties. When people are looking for the best luxury car service to show them a crazy night out on the town, Omni Limousine is the first name that comes to mind. People are free to make reservations for luxury transportation services online.



For more information, please visit https://www.omnilimo.com/.