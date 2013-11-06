Omni Limousine Now Offering Luxury Buses for Large Group in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Perfect for any large gathering, whether it’s for a wedding, bachelor party, or even a birthday celebration in Las Vegas, Omni Limousine is announcing the availability of luxury buses to provide comfortable and safe transportation for large groups. With the ability to carry parties of up to 26 people that need transportation from experienced chauffeurs, the luxury bus is equipped with a flat screen television and DVD player to provide entertainment for the ride.



A fine black exterior with tinted windows for privacy, the luxury bus makes it easy to travel in groups throughout Las Vegas. If there is an itinerary for the night, the professional drivers will provide their transportation services to and from any desired destination. With a rate of $85 per hour for the luxury bus limo service in Vegas, retaining Omni Limousine for the entire night is extremely affordable and allows any group to arrive at the destination in style.



Every party has a different agenda, and if that includes a stop at Prime Steakhouse for dinner, The Cosmopolitan for some gambling and Marquee Nightclub, and then a stop at HAZE Nightclub at the ARIA Resort before heading back to the hotel, the courteous drivers will stick with the group throughout the entire night to ensure prompt and reliable transportation for their clients.



As a premier Las Vegas limousine service, Omni Limousine caters to any special request and the drivers are at the complete disposal of their clients. They offer their services for proms and graduations, or to and from concerts and casinos. In order for a large group to stick together, the luxury bus from Omni Limousine is the best and most affordable way to travel.



Arrangements can be made in advance or by calling an hour before the group needs to leave. For smaller groups, there are sedans, SUVs, and stretch limousines, depending on what a certain group fancies. To make a reservation for the services of Omni Limousine, please call 702-703-6840 or visit their website to review their prices and make an e-reservation today.



About Omni Limousine

Providing Las Vegas visitors and residents with the premier luxury transportation services, Omni Limousine offers the largest selection of luxury sedans, limousines and luxury buses. People partying in Sin City choose Omni Limousine to transport them to a variety of events such as corporate events, wedding parties and unforgettable bachelor parties. When people are looking for the best luxury car service to show them a crazy night out on the town, Omni Limousine is the first name that comes to mind. People are free to make reservations for luxury transportation services online.



For more information, please visit https://www.omnilimo.com/.