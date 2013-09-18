Omni Limousine Now Offering Their Services for Nights on the Town

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- When arriving in Las Vegas there is plenty to see and do. If taking a vacation with friends or stopping by to see a show and check out the strip, Omni Limousine is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for nights out on the town. From luxury sedans to super stretch limousines and luxury buses, Omni Limousine serves as the premiere Las Vegas limo service. With the capability of transporting up to 26 passengers, there’s no other way to arrive in style.



In Sin City, the nightlife provides endless opportunities. No matter what is on the itinerary, the professional drivers from Omni Limousine will be there every step of the way, ensuring safe transportation to and from any destination. Even if the whole night takes place on the strip, give the legs a rest and hop in a luxury vehicle.



If interested in dinner and a show, and then getting back to the hotel, Omni Limousine is perfect for that special occasion or romantic night out. Those partaking in a night out with the guys for a birthday celebration or to check out all the casinos possible in one night, the drivers will be available and at the disposal of their clients. Even go bar hopping all night and the limo service will still be there waiting as dawn breaks to take their clients back to their hotel.



With affordable prices for luxury transportation, there will be plenty of money left over to gamble with. The sedans cost just $38 per hour, and split up four ways is one of the best prices for a taxi in Las Vegas. The super stretch limousines can carry up to eight people and are $75 per hour. This luxury transportation is open to special arrangements at the client’s request and can pick clients up or drop them off at the airport as well.



Those interested in retaining services of Omni Limousine can call 702-703-6840 to make a reservation or visit their website to make an e-reservation.



About Omni Limousine

Providing Las Vegas visitors and residents with the premier luxury transportation services, Omni Limousine offers the largest selection of luxury sedans, limousines and luxury buses. People partying in Sin City choose Omni Limousine to transport them to a variety of events such as corporate events, wedding parties and unforgettable bachelor parties. When people are looking for the best luxury car service to show them a crazy night out on the town, Omni Limousine is the first name that comes to mind. People are free to make reservations for luxury transportation services online.



For more information, please visit https://www.omnilimo.com/.