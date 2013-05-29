Omni Limousine Now Offers Airport Transportation Services

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Omni Limousine, providing visitors and residents of Las Vegas with premier luxury limousine services, now offers airport transportation services. Along with a wide variety of luxury sedans, limousines, SUVs, and buses, Omni Limousine can now transport clients to and from the Las Vegas airport. This new transportation service is ideal for people who need to get from the airport to important corporate meetings in a timely manner. Whether clients choose to ride in a limousine, SUV or sedan, Omni Limousine will have a driver waiting at the airport to take clients to their preferred destination. Take the limo service from the Vegas airport to the destination and arrive to the next meeting in style.



Clients looking to reserve airport transportation services can find the E-Reservation form on the Omni Limousine website easy to use. Clients can simply fill out the address they would like to be picked up at and the destination they would like to be dropped off at. Omni Limousine will have the transportation information ready to go when they arrive for the pick-up. The availability of the E-Reservation form is part of an initiative to make sure the clients have a positive and convenient experience every time they do business with Omni Limousine.



The airport transportation service is just one of the many services made available by Omni Limousine. The luxury limousine company will pick up and drop off visitors and residents to any building throughout Sin City. Not only can clients make plans to be picked up or dropped off at any location, but they can save money by choosing Omni Limousine. The company offers competitive pricing for all of their transportation services. To make a special arrangement, contact Omni Limousine today by calling 702-703-6840.



About Omni Limousine

Providing Las Vegas visitors and residents with the premier luxury transportation services, Omni Limousine offers the largest selection of luxury sedans, limousines and luxury buses. People partying in Sin City choose Omni Limousine to transport them to a variety of events such as corporate events, wedding parties and unforgettable bachelor parties. When people are looking for the best luxury car service to show them a crazy night out on the town, Omni Limousine is the first name that comes to mind. People are free to make reservations for luxury transportation services online.



For more information, please visit https://www.omnilimo.com/.