Omni Limousine Now Taking Reservations for Luxury Bus Limousine Services This Spring

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Omni Limousine, providing premier transportation services in Las Vegas, is now taking reservations for luxury bus transportation services. Ideal for bachelor, bachelorette and birthday parties, the luxury bus is ideal for transporting people from casino to casino, looking to spend a crazy night out on the town. With seating for up to 26 passengers, the luxury bus is available at the affordable price of $85 per hour. Friends will not have to break the bank to reserve the luxury bus. They will still have plenty of money to spend on food, gambling and late-night entertainment. Reserving a luxury bus with Omni Limousine is a great addition to any party in Las Vegas. For more information on how the luxury bus can liven up a party, please call 702-367-1000.



Guests visiting for a special bachelor, bachelorette or birthday party in Las Vegas will be picked up from the airport. Airport transportation is available for pick up and drop off at the airport, so guests do not need to worry about being too tired from the night’s events or the flight into town. Omni Limousine is dedicated to giving customers complete convenience and satisfaction while they use their transportation methods during their stay in Las Vegas.



After experiencing the high-quality customer service, Omni Limousine encourages customers to fill out their online customer survey. The survey assesses each aspect of the service, so customers will be able to assist the company in enhancing traveling experiences in the future. Omni Limousine has transported thousands of visitors and residents to their special events. Whether customers ware traveling to a wedding, birthday party or corporate business meeting, they can rely on Omni Limousine services for luxury transportation.



For more information, please visit https://www.omnilimo.com/.